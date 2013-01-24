Home
Extra Sensitive Cleansing Brush

SC5993/00
  • Brush head for extra sensitive skin and dry skin Brush head for extra sensitive skin and dry skin Brush head for extra sensitive skin and dry skin
    The Extra sensitive brush head brings the most gentle cleansing experience for delicate skin. The brush comes with longer and softer bristles, for extra gentle yet effective daily cleansing, respecting the extra sensitive and dry skin. See all benefits

      Brush head for extra sensitive skin and dry skin

      For clean and soft skin

      • For sensitive and dry skin
      • For daily use
      • Replace every 3 months
      • Easy to replace
      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      Brush for extra sensitive and dry skin types

      The brush comes with ultra soft bristles to give you an extra gentle cleansing experience with less skin irritation. The bristles are thin, longer* and more flexible, thereby ensuring less friction on the skin for a very soft feel and more gentle cleansing effect. The ends of the bristles have been polished twice for a more gentle flow over the skin. An extra gentle way to a clean and healthy looking skin.

      Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

      All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

      Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

      Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

      Replace every 3 months

      For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Use with all VisaPure models
        Yes

      • Benefits

        Type of skin
        For dry to sensitive skin types

      • Ease of use

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Waterproof
        Can be used in the shower
        Use with cleansing product
        Yes
        Replacement
        Easy click-on brush head
        Recommended replacement
        Every 3 months

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

          Awards

          • Compared to the deep pore brush