Shaver series 9000

Wet and dry electric shaver

S9911/11
1 award
    The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptionally coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest result. See all benefits

    The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptionally coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest result. See all benefits

      Perfection in every pass

      Cuts up to 20% more hair* in a single pass

      • V-Track Precision Blades
      • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
      • Cleansing brush & beard styler

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        8-direction ContourDetectHeads
        Shaving system
        • V-Track Precision Blade System
        • Super Lift & Cut Action
        SkinComfort
        AquaTec Wet & Dry
        Personal Comfort Settings
        Sensitive-Normal-Fast settings

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Stand-by power
        0.1 W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH90

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Design

        Color
        Brushed metal red gold

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge for 1 shave
        Run time
        60 min / 20 shaves
        Max power consumption
        9 W

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • % Battery Level Indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        SmartClick
        • Deep facial cleansing brush
        • Beard styler

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick beard styler
      • SmartClick cleansing brush
      • Luxurious pouch

          Awards

          • Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch
          • SmartClick cleansing brush - compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external clinical test on 30 candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing

