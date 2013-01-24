50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

Our advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: charge for one hour and you’ll get 50 minutes of running time, or do a quick charge for one full shave. All 9000 Series Shavers contain a powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. They are designed to operate only in cordless mode, to ensure you’ll always be safe when shaving with water, even under the shower.