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  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave Wet or Dry, Protective shave Wet or Dry, Protective shave
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    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S5370/25

    Wet or Dry, Protective shave

    The Shaver Series 5000 protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and it’s designed to protect your skin.

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    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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    Wet or Dry, Protective shave

    Protects 10X better versus a regular blade*

    • MultiPrecision Blade System
    • 5-direction Flex Heads
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    • SmartClean System
    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

    A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

    A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

    Shave close without nicks and cuts. The MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly across, while protecting your skin.

    Shave through dense parts of beard with 10% more power

    Shave through dense parts of beard with 10% more power

    Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 10% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo mode.

    Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

    Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

    Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    50 minutes of cordless shaving

    50 minutes of cordless shaving

    You'll have 50+ minutes of running time – that's about 17 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

    1-hour charging time

    1-hour charging time

    Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

    Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

    Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

    At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best.

    3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

    Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

    Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

    Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      SmartClick
      Precision trimmer
      Pouch
      Travel pouch
      SmartClean
      • Cleans
      • Charges
      • Lubricates
      • Cleaning cartridge (included)

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      50 min / 17 shaves
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Color
      Super Nova Silver - Super Nova Silver
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      5-direction Flex Heads
      Shaving system
      • MultiPrecision Blade System
      • Super Lift & Cut Action
      SkinComfort
      • AquaTec Wet & Dry
      • SkinProtection System
      Turbo mode
      Shave with 10% extra power

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • 3 level battery indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charging indicator
      • Cleaning indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Travel lock indicator
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      Unplug before use

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • Cleaning cartridge
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    • SmartClean system
    Badge-D2C

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    • Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation
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