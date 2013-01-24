Fresh shave, Smooth finish
Philips AquaTouch shaver 1000 gives you an affordable, smooth and refreshing wet or dry shave with self-sharpening ComfortCut blades. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 27 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.
Get a convenient, clean shave with the 3-directional floating heads. They move to adjust to the curves of your face, creating smooth contact with your skin without a lot of pressure.
Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.
Clean your electric shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is low, empty or fully charged.
Shave cordlessly for up to 40 minutes after an 8-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.
Designed to prevent nicks and cuts for a clean and protective shave. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.
Get a consistently clean shave every time with 27 self-sharpening precision-engineered blades.
Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.
Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.
Shaving Performance
Accessories
Ease of use
Design
Power
Service