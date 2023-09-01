Stainless steel precision
Craft your personal look with this ultimate grooming set for face, head and body. This combination of our most advanced stainless steel trimmer and OneBlade offers ultimate precision trimming and styling to achieve the style you want. See all benefits
The patented trimming comb offers 11 length settings between 1-3 mm, so you can achieve an even trim at the exact length you want.
Fast moving cutter (6000x per minute) powers through even the longest hair, with glide coating and rounded tips to protect your skin, so you can comfortably style and shave your beard. Clean up cheeks, chin and neck to shape your beard precisely.
The trimmer's stainless steel blades remain sharp as day one for long lasting performance. No oil required.
The trimmer scans the beard density 125x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle also dense, bushy or longer beards.
This complete grooming set is composed in a way that it perfectly complements your grooming routine: The durable trimmer is crafted to deliver a precise and powerful trim for facial, head and body hair while OneBlade and its unique technology is ideal to style and shave any length of hair on face.
This grooming set with its multi-comb set offers 27 length settings from 0.2 to 20 mm in up to 0.2 mm precision steps for an even trim on shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it ideal to style the small details around the mouth. For the perfect beard, edge your style precisely with OneBlade. The dual-sided blade shaves in either direction and protects your skin while shaving cheeks, chin or neck.
Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the two click-on combs.
Hair clipping is 30% faster** thanks to an extra-wide 41 mm stainless steel hair clipper that cuts more with every stroke. Create your hairstyle with length settings with the 4, 9, 12 and 16 mm extra-wide hair combs.
Easily keep your eyebrows neat and tidy with the dedicated eyebrow comb.
The trimmer's powerful lithium-ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minutes quick charge option for long life and maximum power. OneBlade runs up to 30 minutes, so you have sufficient time to style and shave you beard.
The grooming set is water resistant, so you can use it comfortably in the shower and clean it easily under the tap.
The trimmer's battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full. So you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.
The premium stainless steel trimmer and OneBlade are easy to hold and maneuver with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.
