Click on the AdaptiveClean brush head to experience our deepest ever clean. You get 4x more surface contact** to remove up to 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas,* and a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.
With optimal cleaning from your FlexCare, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.
With FlexCare Platinum Connected, you experience a truly deep clean. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean, while 3 modes meet your specific needs: Clean mode – for superior daily cleaning, White – to remove surface stains, and Deep Clean for invigorating freshness.
Our Deep Clean mode means you can really focus on specific areas, paying them extra attention. We’ve combined our unique brush head motion with an extended 3 minutes of brushing time so your teeth get a truy deep clean.
You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your FlexCare Platinum will. If you use too much pressure, your handle will gently pulsate. This is a reminder to ease off the pressure, and let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.
Powerful sonic vibrations whip up your toothpaste into plaque fighting bubbles, and drive them deep between your teeth and along your gum line. At the same time your teeth will experience 62,000 gentle but effective brush movements. You'll get a month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.
Click on our AdaptiveClean brush head for a deep, gentle clean that leaves gums up to 2x healthier than a manual toothbrush. Soft rubber sides flex along every contour of your teeth and gums to absorb any excess pressure. Bristles can then reach deep between teeth giving you a comfortable, effective deep clean.
It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with FlexCare Platinum. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.
Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact travel charger keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You’ll enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, so being on the move means you needn’t miss out on that fresh feeling.
