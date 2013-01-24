Home
Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX8911/02
Sonicare
Sonicare
  Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Sonic electric toothbrush HX8911/02

    HX8911/02
    Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

    Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*.

    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

    Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*. See all benefits

      Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

      *than a manual toothbrush

      • 2 modes
      • 6 customizable settings
      • 1 brush head
      Choose from 2 modes and 3 intensity settings

      Choose from 2 modes and 3 intensity settings

      HealthyWhite+ let’s you brush your way. Boost your brushing with 3 intensity settings, plus 2 modes to cover your whitening and cleaning needs. Choose Clean – for outstanding plaque removal in 2 minutes, and White – to remove stains like coffee or tea, and whiten teeth by up to 2 shades in only 2 weeks.

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

      Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

      With optimal cleaning from your HealthyWhite+, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Powerful sonic vibrations whip up your toothpaste into plaque fighting bubbles, and drive them deep between your teeth and along your gum line. At the same time your teeth will experience 62,000 gentle but effective brush movements. You'll get a month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        White
        Removes surface stains
        3 intensities
        • Low
        • Medium
        • High

      • Items included

        Brush head
        1 W DiamondClean standard
        Travel case
        1
        Charger
        1
        Handle
        1 HealthyWhite+

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Frost White

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        Removes up to 100% more plaque
        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens up to 2 shades in 2wks
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

          • than a manual toothbrush
          • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode