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  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week* Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week* Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX8911/02

    Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

    Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*.

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    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all HealthyWhite+

    Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

    *than a manual toothbrush

    • 2 modes
    • 6 customizable settings
    • 1 brush head
    Choose from 2 modes and 3 intensity settings

    Choose from 2 modes and 3 intensity settings

    HealthyWhite+ let’s you brush your way. Boost your brushing with 3 intensity settings, plus 2 modes to cover your whitening and cleaning needs. Choose Clean – for outstanding plaque removal in 2 minutes, and White – to remove stains like coffee or tea, and whiten teeth by up to 2 shades in only 2 weeks.

    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

    Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

    With optimal cleaning from your HealthyWhite+, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

    Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

    Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

    Powerful sonic vibrations whip up your toothpaste into plaque fighting bubbles, and drive them deep between your teeth and along your gum line. At the same time your teeth will experience 62,000 gentle but effective brush movements. You'll get a month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Frost White

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 HealthyWhite+
      Brush head
      1 W DiamondClean standard
      Travel case
      1
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Improves gum health in only two weeks
      Performance
      Removes up to 100% more plaque
      Whitening benefits
      Whitens up to 2 shades in 2wks
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      3 intensities
      • Low
      • Medium
      • High
      White
      Removes surface stains

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
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