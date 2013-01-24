Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Avance Collection

Kitchen Machine

HR7950/01
1 Awards
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think Unbeatable results, easier than you think Unbeatable results, easier than you think
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection Kitchen Machine

    HR7950/01
    1 Awards

    Unbeatable results, easier than you think

    Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, easier than you thought! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avance Collection Kitchen Machine

    Unbeatable results, easier than you think

    Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, easier than you thought! See all benefits

    Unbeatable results, easier than you think

    Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, easier than you thought! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avance Collection Kitchen Machine

    Unbeatable results, easier than you think

    Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, easier than you thought! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Kitchen Machine

      Unbeatable results, easier than you think

      Cake,bread,pizza,cookies,smoothies,soups and more

      • 900 W
      • 7 speeds and pulse
      • Easy 6-in 1 set up
      Powerful 900 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results

      Powerful 900 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results

      Powerful 900 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results.

      Planetary Mixing Action for thoroughly mixed ingredients

      Planetary Mixing Action for thoroughly mixed ingredients

      Planetary Mixing Action allows the kneading, mixing and whisking tools to move in a unique backwards and forwards movement rather than just in a simple circle, reaching all corners of the bowl, and resulting in the smooth, thoroughly mixed ingredients.

      7 speeds and pulse for maximum control

      7 speeds and pulse for maximum control

      Multiple speeds and pulse gives maximum control for unlimited variety of recipes.

      4L metal bowl for upto 1300gms of dough

      4L metal bowl for upto 1300gms of dough

      Large, robust 4L metal bowl can comfortably knead upto 1300gms of dough so you can to make upto 4 12"pizzas or 2 loafs of bread in one go.The metal handle makes it easy to carry and pour. While the splash guard cover prevents splashing when in use.

      Metal kneading hook, whisk and beater, designed to perform

      Metal kneading hook, whisk and beater, designed to perform

      Metal kneading hook, beater and whisk are easy to lock into place with a simple twist. Specially designed kneading hook mimics kneading by hand to ensure smooth, lump free dough.

      Unique open arm for full bowl access, easier to attach tools

      Unique open arm for full bowl access, easier to attach tools

      The open arm swings up in a practical position so you can easily attach and detach the bowl tools. It can be closed again with a simple one hand push. The open arm also offers you full bowl access, a practical feature when checking consistency or adding ingredients.

      Easier to clean with rounded edges, covered hinge

      Easier to clean with rounded edges, covered hinge

      Designed with rounded edges and covered gaps for easy, smooth cleaning. Plus dishwasher safe bowl and accessories.

      Quick release suction feet to lift and move effortlessly

      Specially designed quick release suction feet so you can simply pull and lift effortlessly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        900 W

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        7 + pulse

      • Accessories included

        4L metal bowl
        Yes
        Metal kneading hook
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material bowl
        Stainless steel
        Material bowl tools
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White and grey
        Housing material
        ABS

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products