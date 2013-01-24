Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
The new Viva Food Processor has a 4 in 1 set-up with a 2.1 L bowl, 1.75 L blender, grinder mill and citrus press. Its accessories and attachments allow you to enjoy more than 30 functions. PowerChop technology for supreme chopping results See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.
This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.
The big capacity of the bowl allows you to store the attachments in its inside
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well-suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.
All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.
Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading
Compact 4 in 1 set up: Food Processor, Blender, Citrus press and Grinder mill that allow you to prepare multiple different recipes.
The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans
Simply select the right disc insert (slicing, shredding, granulating and julienne) to prepare your favourite food and click it on the disc holder.
1.75L (1L working capacity) break resistant jar makes up to 5 glasses of smoothies
Accessories
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Design
Finishing