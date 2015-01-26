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  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFood processor

HR7769/01

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

The new Viva Food Processor has a 4 in 1 set-up with a 2.1 L bowl, 1.75 L blender, grinder mill and citrus press. Its accessories and attachments allow you to enjoy more than 30 functions. PowerChop technology for supreme chopping results

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PowerChop technology for optimum chopping

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

  • 850 W

  • Compact 4 in 1 setup

  • 2.1 L bowl

  • Accessories for + 30 functions

850 W motor for powerful processing

850 W motor for powerful processing

This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well-suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

Technical Specifications

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