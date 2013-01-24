Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Viva Collection

Food processor

HR7761/01
1 Awards
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Food processor

    HR7761/01
    1 Awards

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Food processor

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes. See all benefits

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Food processor

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all food-processor

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      Create home made cakes, gratins, salads and more

      • 750 W
      • Compact 3 in 1 setup
      • 2.1 L bowl
      • Accessories for + 28 functions
      750 W motor for powerful processing

      750 W motor for powerful processing

      This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

      Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

      Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

      The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans

      Break-resistant jar for intensive use

      Break-resistant jar for intensive use

      A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

      Up to 5 portions in one go

      Up to 5 portions in one go

      The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

      Color coded accessory and speed combinations

      Color coded accessory and speed combinations

      Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

      Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      This Philips food processor is designed to be very easy to assemble. Its parts simply click together thanks to the clever form fitting design of the accessories.

      Disc inserts to slice, shred and granulate

      Disc inserts to slice, shred and granulate

      Simply select the right disc insert (slicing, shredding, granulating) to prepare your favorite food and click it on the disc holder.

      Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

      Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

      Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Blade unit S-blade
        • Coarse shredding tool
        • Coarse slicing tool
        • Emulsifying tool
        • Fine shredding tool
        • Fine slicing tool
        • Granulating tool
        • Jar
        • Julienne tool
        • Kneading tool
        • Mill

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        2 + pulse
        Product features
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        750  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Capacity bowl
        2  L
        Capacity jar
        1.75  L
        Capacity mill
        250  ml
        Cord length
        1.0  m
        RPM blender (max)
        21000  rpm
        RPM bowl (max)
        1900  rpm
        Working capacity bowl
        1.5  L
        Working capacity jar
        1.0  L

      • Design

        Color
        Oyster metallic

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Plastic SAN
        Material of main body
        Plastic ABS

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        210x210x368  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards