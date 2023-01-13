Blend, flip, juice.
New Philips Flip & Juice™ Blender with revolutionary jar design and integrated filter system, creates clear and pulpy juices next to silky smoothies and chunky nut-butters. Keep your family happy with ultimate variety of texture. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
New Philips Flip & Juice Blender is our first high speed blender with juicing module. Thanks to revolutionary jar design and integrated filter, you get your drink with a texture adjusted to your family's preferences. From perfectly silky smoothies to clear or pulpy juices, our most advanced blender offers the widest variety. It combines blending and juicing in one solution, saves space in your kitchen.
Download and discover the NutriU app with +200 ideas on how to make your favorite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favorite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.
Quick select programs on digital display are defined with time and speed setting so that your favorite recipes are at your fingertips. They include; clear juice, pulpy juice, smoothie, nut-butter, dessert, soup, sauce as well as ice-crushing and cleaning functions.
ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture just as you like it every time. ProBlend Ultra motor with 1500W power drives the blending flow and evenly circulates all ingredients.
ProBlend Ultra jar is designed with one-of-a-kind ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow, so that all ingredients are back in the blade area for optimal blending results
ProBlend Ultra blades are uniquely designed with a combination of a serrated blade, for crushing hard ingredients into smaller pieces, and sharp blades for slicing them into the finest texture.
Activate cleaning function with a small amount of water and dish soap, enjoy hassle-free cleaning in just 2 minutes. Cleaning function removes even the stubborn residue like cake batters and nut butters.
All detachable parts are dishwasher safe. ProBlend Ultra Blade is specially designed to prevent food particles getting trapped underneath the blades.
2-liter Tritan jar with 1.8-liter effective capacity, so there's enough for all the family. Durable and smell resistant Tritan jar of high quality, dishwasher safe, BPA-free and easy to grip thanks to round shaped handles.
Prevents unnecessary energy consumption with auto shut-off after 3 minutes. Helps to reduce single use plastic bottles used for ready made smoothies and juices by preparing your favorite recipes at home.
