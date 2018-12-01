2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2113/05
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!
400 W
1.5 L Plastic Jar
with 2 sets of mini chopper
5 star serrated blade
Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.