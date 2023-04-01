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  • Make delicious sausages, kebabs or meatballs Make delicious sausages, kebabs or meatballs Make delicious sausages, kebabs or meatballs

    Kitchen Machine 7000 series Meat mincer

    HR0722/00

    Make delicious sausages, kebabs or meatballs

    Make homemade minced meat with the mincer attachment for the Kitchen Machine 7000 series. With stainless steel blades and the powerful kitchen machine motor, fine fast results are guaranteed. Mince 1kg of meat in less than 2 minutes.*

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    Kitchen Machine 7000 series Meat mincer

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    Make delicious sausages, kebabs or meatballs

    thanks to stainless steel blades and a 1000W motor

    • Stainless steel blades
    • Fine and fast results
    Powerful motor

    Powerful motor

    Allows you to mince 1kg of meat in less than 2 minutes*

    Durable stainless steel blades

    Durable stainless steel blades

    Fine (5 mm) and coarse (8 mm) grinding discs to create the perfect texture of your ingredients, whatever you are preparing.

    Sausage stuffers for homemade sausage

    Sausage stuffers for homemade sausage

    To prepare homemade sausage with the right consistency and shape.

    Dishwasher-safe parts

    The stainless steel blades, sausage stuffers, feeding tray and pusher are all dishwasher safe and allow for easy clean up after you are done.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Stainless Steel
      Product type
      Kitchen Machine - Mincer accessory
      Interface
      N/A
      Cord length
      N/A
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Jar material
      N/A
      Blade Material
      Stainless Steel
      Pulse function
      No
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Warranty
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1000W
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic blade stop
      No

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • Tested with 1kg of beef, with max. speed of the Kitchen Machine
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