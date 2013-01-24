Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Airstyler

HP8664/00
Find support for this product
  • Versatile styling, ultimate shine Versatile styling, ultimate shine Versatile styling, ultimate shine
    -{discount-value}

    Airstyler

    HP8664/00
    Find support for this product

    Versatile styling, ultimate shine

    Use Philips Dynamic Volumebrush to create different styles, while keeping hair smooth and shiny. Its 50mm rotating natural bristle brush adds volume and movement while the retractable brush creates defined waves without tangles. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Airstyler

    Versatile styling, ultimate shine

    Use Philips Dynamic Volumebrush to create different styles, while keeping hair smooth and shiny. Its 50mm rotating natural bristle brush adds volume and movement while the retractable brush creates defined waves without tangles. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all curlers

      Versatile styling, ultimate shine

      Philips Rotating Volumebrush with 2 attachments

      • Rotating Volumebrush
      • Ionic & Tourmaline
      1000W power for beautiful results

      1000W power for beautiful results

      This 1000W airstyler creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      Ionic conditioning prevents frizz, maximizes shine

      Ionic conditioning prevents frizz, maximizes shine

      Ionic conditioning dries hair without building up static.Negatively charged ions are released, reducing frizz, smoothing down the hair's cuticles and intensifying hair's shine and glossiness. The result is shiny, frizz-free hair that looks its best.

      Tourmaline ceramic adds more shine to your hair

      Tourmaline ceramic adds more shine to your hair

      The styler's unique tourmaline ceramic coating protects and revitalizes hair while you style. This special coating conducts heat effectively with no hot spots and adds shine with every stroke.

      50mm round brush adds volume and movement

      50mm round brush adds volume and movement

      The 50mm thermo brush is the perfect way to add volume, body and shine to your hair. Use on nearly-dry hair to create a beautiful salon blow dry at home.

      30mm retractable brush for tangle free styling

      30mm retractable brush for tangle free styling

      Use the 30mm brush to add defined waves while keeping hair smooth and shiny. Its retractable bristles make it easy to style without tangles.

      The brushes can be rotated in both directions

      The brushes can be rotated in both directions

      The brush can be rotated in both directions, making it easy to handle and create a variety of styles.

      Care setting for better protection while drying and styling

      Care setting for better protection while drying and styling

      The 'Care' setting ensures the optimum drying temperature and guards against overheating. Hair still dries fast, with the same powerful airflow but at a constant, caring temperature.

      50mm brush for smoother, shinier results

      50mm brush for smoother, shinier results

      The bristles of the thermo brush are partially made from natural boar bristles. These mixed bristles help the brush move through the hair more smoothly, reducing static, increasing shine and preventing tangles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Wattage
        1000  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        Princess white / Silver tint

      • Attachments

        Natural mixed bristle brush
        50mm
        Brush cap
        for 50mm round brush
        Retractable bristle brush
        30mm

      • Features

        Ionic conditioning
        Yes
        Tourmaline ceramic coating
        Yes
        Settings
        3 heat / 2 speed settings
        Rotating setting
        2 rotating speed settings
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products