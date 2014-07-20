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    EssentialCare Airstyler

    HP8660/03

    Dry and style made easy

    Dry & style at once - the new Philips Essential Care airstyler allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing care to your hair.

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    EssentialCare Airstyler

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    Dry and style made easy

    • EssentialCare
    Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

    Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

    The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

    38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

    The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

    Gentle, yet effective styling power

    Gentle, yet effective styling power

    The Air Styler with 650W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve beautiful results every day.

    2 heat & speed settings

    2 heat & speed settings

    Two flexible heat and speed settings for easy styling.

    2 years of worldwide guarantee

    2 years of worldwide guarantee

    2 years of worldwide guarantee.

    1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      38mm Thermobrush
      For smoothing and for waves

    • Power

      Voltage
      220-240V
      Wattage
      650W

    • Ease of use

      Storage hook
      Yes

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