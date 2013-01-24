More Volume with Care
Dry & style at once - the new Philips Care airstyler allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing maximum care to your hair. The unique volumizer creates volume in the hair, just where you want it - right at the roots.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More Volume with Care
Dry & style at once - the new Philips Care airstyler allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing maximum care to your hair. The unique volumizer creates volume in the hair, just where you want it - right at the roots.
More Volume with Care
Dry & style at once - the new Philips Care airstyler allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing maximum care to your hair. The unique volumizer creates volume in the hair, just where you want it - right at the roots.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More Volume with Care
Dry & style at once - the new Philips Care airstyler allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing maximum care to your hair. The unique volumizer creates volume in the hair, just where you want it - right at the roots.
The long cord gives you maximum flexibility.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
This 1000W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.
This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-up or to finish a style.
A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It's a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
The unique and innovative volumizer allow you to create volume just where you want it - at the roots.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
The brushes have a ceramic coating, to prevent overdrying. It helps spread the heat more evenly and avoids hot spots on the hair, which lead to overheating and overdrying of the hair.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
Technical specifications
Attachments
Caring technologies
Ease of use