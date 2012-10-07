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    Care Airstyler

    HP8655/03

    More Volume with Care

    Dry & style at once - the new Philips Care airstyler allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing maximum care to your hair. The unique volumizer creates volume in the hair, just where you want it - right at the roots.

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    Care Airstyler

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    More Volume with Care

    2 m cord for ease of use

    2 m cord for ease of use

    The long cord gives you maximum flexibility.

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

    1000W for beautiful results

    1000W for beautiful results

    This 1000W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

    38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

    38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

    The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

    Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

    Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

    This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.

    More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-up or to finish a style.

    Cool air setting for gentle drying

    Cool air setting for gentle drying

    A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It's a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

    Volumizer for more volume at the roots

    Volumizer for more volume at the roots

    The unique and innovative volumizer allow you to create volume just where you want it - at the roots.

    Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

    The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    Ceramic coated brushes for more care

    The brushes have a ceramic coating, to prevent overdrying. It helps spread the heat more evenly and avoids hot spots on the hair, which lead to overheating and overdrying of the hair.

    Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

    The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Nozzle
      For a focused airflow
      38mm Thermobrush
      For smooth styles and waves
      Retractable bristle brush
      For tangle free waves & curls
      Volumizer
      For volume at the roots

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Wattage
      1000  W

    • Ease of use

      Cable length
      2m
      Storage hook
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Ceramic coating of brushes
      Yes
      ThermoProtect
      Yes
      Ion technology
      Yes

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