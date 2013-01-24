Home
    SatinSoft Epilator

    HP6520/01
    Find support for this product

    Enjoy the touch of satin.

    Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximizes hygiene. Cordless & rechargeable, for a comfortable use wherever you want. Includes a sensitive area cap.

    SatinSoft Epilator

    Enjoy the touch of satin.

    Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximizes hygiene. Cordless & rechargeable, for a comfortable use wherever you want. Includes a sensitive area cap. See all benefits

      Enjoy the touch of satin.

      Epilator with Skin Care System

      • SkinCare system
      • Cordless
      Exfoliation brush to reveal even more radiant skin.

      Exfoliation brush to reveal even more radiant skin.

      Unique Philips design which contains hypo-allergenic bristles for optimal hygiene, fits perfectly in your hand for optimal handling in all conditions and can be used wet & dry.

      Vibrating massage bar stimulates your skin

      Vibrating massage bar stimulates your skin

      Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process.

      Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

      Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

      This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.

      Cordless

      Cordless

      Up to 30 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge

      Choose the right speed according to your needs

      Choose the right speed according to your needs

      This epilator has two speed settings. Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation

      Sensitive area cap for delicate skin

      Sensitive area cap for delicate skin

      This epilator has a sensitive area cap. Specifically adapted for more sensitive skin, allowing for gentle epilation in delicate areas

      Fully washable epilation head for optimal hygiene

      Fully washable epilation head for optimal hygiene

      The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        2 speed settings
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        yes
        Sensitive area cap
        yes
        Storage pouch
        yes

      • Comfortable epilation

        Cordless
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Number of catching points
        20
        Number of discs
        21
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        666
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733
        Voltage
        3,6  V

