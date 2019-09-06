Search terms

EN
AR
  • Breakfast Kit Breakfast Kit Breakfast Kit

    Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit Breakfast Kit

    HD9955/00

    Breakfast Kit

    With this special Philips Airfryer Breakfast Kit you can prepare a full breakfast for your family in one go. Master how to make a healthy breakfast with poached eggs, bread toast, sausages and vegetables

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit Breakfast Kit

    Similar products

    See all Airfryer accessories

    Breakfast Kit

    Accessories to master Airfryer breakfast

    • 1 x Breakfast tray
    • 4 x egg muffin cups
    • 1x tongs
    Breakfast tray for toast, eggs and more

    Breakfast tray for toast, eggs and more

    The Philips breakfast accessory is great for making eggs, toast, sausage and an endless variety of vegetables for a healthy breakfast.

    Silicon head tongs to easily remove the ingredients

    Silicon head tongs to easily remove the ingredients

    Remove the breakfast ingredients using the silicon head easy-grip tongs for maximum convenience and dexterity.

    4 silicon egg-muffin cups to surprise your family

    4 silicon egg-muffin cups to surprise your family

    Enjoy your favorite poached or scrambled eggs in the Philips egg muffin cups. Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer egg muffin cups over and over again!

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Stainless steel

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/a
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      220
      Product Width
      220
      Product Height
      86
      Product Weight
      0.417 kg
      Package Length
      240
      Package Width
      240
      Package Height
      90
      Package Weight
      0.635 kg

    • Durability

      User Manual
      100% recycled paper
      Case
      > 90% recycled material

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Visit www.Philips.com/homeid to see if HomeID is available in your country.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.