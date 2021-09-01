HD9953/00
Pizza Kit XXL
With this special Philips Airfryer Pizza kit, you can you can become a true Pizza Master. Without any pre-heating needed, you can enjoy your favorite pizza in the Airfryer in just 8 minutes!See all benefits
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Now you can use your Airfryer to bake your favorite pizza. Using the XXL sized Pizza Tray, you can bake a 26cm home-mased pizza or even frozen pre-made ones in as fast as only 8 minutes.
Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*
You can safely put the pizza tray and tongs in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use.
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