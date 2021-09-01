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  • Pizza Kit XXL Pizza Kit XXL Pizza Kit XXL

    Airfryer Accessory Pizza Kit XXL

    HD9953/00

    Pizza Kit XXL

    With this special Philips Airfryer Pizza kit, you can you can become a true Pizza Master. Without any pre-heating needed, you can enjoy your favorite pizza in the Airfryer in just 8 minutes!

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    Airfryer Accessory Pizza Kit XXL

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    Pizza Kit XXL

    Accessories to master Airfryer Pizza

    • Accessory kit
    • 1x pizza tray
    Bake your favorite 26cm pizza in 8 min. using the Pizza Tray

    Bake your favorite 26cm pizza in 8 min. using the Pizza Tray

    Now you can use your Airfryer to bake your favorite pizza. Using the XXL sized Pizza Tray, you can bake a 26cm home-mased pizza or even frozen pre-made ones in as fast as only 8 minutes.

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    You can safely put the pizza tray and tongs in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      plated steel

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/a
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      240
      Product Width
      240
      Product Height
      100
      Product Weight
      0.794 kg
      Package Length
      250
      Package Width
      375
      Package Height
      150
      Package Weight
      1.188 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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