Viva Collection

Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

HD9910/20
  • Airfryer Grill Pan Airfryer Grill Pan Airfryer Grill Pan
    -{discount-value}

    Airfryer Grill Pan

    Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables due to Rapid Air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with typical ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and also very easy to clean! See all benefits

    Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables due to Rapid Air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with typical ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and also very easy to clean! See all benefits

      Airfryer Grill Pan

      For tasty and nonstick frying & grilling!

      • Excellent grilling
      • Versatile cooking
      • Non-stick surface
      Pierced surface for ideal Rapid Air flow while grilling

      Pierced surface for ideal Rapid Air flow while grilling

      Discover the new way of grilling your food thanks to the unique surface of this Airfryer Grill Pan. Due to the Rapid Air technology your food is cooked in a healthier way because you can cook with little or no oil. Additionally excess fat can drip away easily while grilling due to the pierced surface.

      Premium non-stick pan for easy food release

      Premium non-stick pan for easy food release

      With the non-stick surface your grilled food is as easy to take out as to put it in. That way you get perfectly grilled meat and you could even prepare the most delicate types of food like fish and vegetables.

      With a maximized surface you can even grill a whole fish

      With a maximized surface you can even grill a whole fish

      The surface is maximized compared to the normal basket so you can easily fry or grill a whole fish, a big steak or generous portions of vegetables.

      20% faster cooking time*

      20% faster cooking time*

      Using your Airfryer Grill Pan even saves you time. Due to the unique surface and premium materials, you can save up to 20% of cooking time!*

      Also perfect for frying, browning and searing

      Also perfect for frying, browning and searing

      Enable the full potential of your Airfryer and discover the endless versatile possibilities. Even if you want to fry, brown or sear, the Airfryer Grill Pan delivers delicious dishes prepared in no time!

      Airfryer Grill Pan cleans easily due to non-stick surface

      Airfryer Grill Pan cleans easily due to non-stick surface

      Thanks to the non-stick surface your Airfryer Grill Pan is very easy to clean. Additionally you can put it in the dishwasher for your cleaning convenience.

      Whether you prefer grilling meat, seafood or vegetables!

      Whether you prefer grilling meat, seafood or vegetables!

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Black
        Material
        Aluminium

      • General specifications

        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Comfortable handle
        Yes
        Ridged surface
        Yes
        Suitable for
        • HD922x
        • HD923x*
        • HD921x
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Cooking method
        • Baking
        • Browning
        • Frying
        • Grilling
        • Searing

          • When baking fish, compared to the Philips Airfryer standard basket.