From start to finish, we’ve removed complexity and guesswork, so a bad meal is simply out of the question! The HomeID app connects to the Airfryer Combi to give you the perfect balance of inspiration and guidance all while saving you time.See all benefits
Guided cooking: Create delicious meals without any fuss by connecting your Airfryer Combi to the HomeID app. With a wide variety of dishes from around the world to choose from, HomeID guides you every step of the way, and you can upload your favourite recipes too!
Taste sensation: Imagine dishes always cooked just how you like and a host of new recipes to delve into, sample and savor. With Rapid CombiAir Technology, that’s a reality! Your Airfryer Combi with HomeID automatically adjusts cooking time, temperature and air speed. Choose low airflow to gently sous vide steak, slow cook stews and braise meats. The high, low and dynamic airflow cooking possibilities ensure your food is always deliciously tender on the inside and your preferred level of crispness to the outside.
Be guided all the way: Philips' new Auto-cook programs take the stress out of cooking when you're in a rush, ensuring you're seamlessly guided all the way for the best results. Just select your ingredient and define the quantity and let the Airfryer Combi do the rest.
Add a personal touch: Cook steak and other proteins just how you like it, whether that’s rare, well done or somewhere in between.* The integrated Food Thermometer gives you total control.
Next-level QuickClean: It's not just the cooking itself we've made easier; we've even improved the clean up with a new design. The innovative design makes cleaning the Airfryer Combi interior easier than any other Airfryer on the market and all parts are dishwasher safe too.
Reassuringly healthy: Your dishes are cooked just how you like them with up to 99%*** less added fat. You’ll be able to savor all of the delicious taste without the need for oil as the Airfryer Combi uses hot air to cook your favorite healthy dishes.
More food in less time: batch cooking or making meals for 7+ people is now easier and more convenient than ever with the XXL capacity of 2kg/8.3L, our biggest Airfryer yet.
Get inspired to go beyond frying: Cook with confidence – Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Braise, Sous-Vide, Slow-Cook, Toast, Dehydrate, Defrost and more! Find recipe ideas to match the different cooking methods on HomeID from chefs and other HomeID users.
Sleek design and intuitive display: makes the Airfryer look great in your kitchen, while being easy to use from your very first interaction
Good for you and the planet: Save up to 70% energy and cook up to 40% faster by using a Philips Airfryer vs. using your oven**.
Learns what you like: The more you use your Airfryer Combi, the more HomeID will learn how to enhance your cooking experience and be able to recommend recipes tailored to your preferences.
