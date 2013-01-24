Home
    Premium Airfryer XXL

    HD9650/91

    Maximum taste, minimum fat

    The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family.

    The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits

      Maximum taste, minimum fat

      Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

      • Fat Removal technology
      • Rapid Air technology
      • black, 1.4 kg
      Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

      Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

      Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

      XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

      XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

      Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket.

      Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

      Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

      With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

      Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

      Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

      Philips' Rapid Air technology creates 7x faster airfow for deliciously crispy results*. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside

      1.5 times faster than an oven*

      1.5 times faster than an oven*

      Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. Thanks to our instant heat and Rapid Airflow technology, your food will cook 1.5 times faster than in an oven. Best of all you don't need to preheat your AirFryer. Just turn it on and start cooking.

      QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

      QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

      Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable non-stick mesh insert. Both the basket and removable drawer with non-stick coating are also dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

      Fry with little or no oil

      Fry with little or no oil

      The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat*. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.

      Digital display with 5 preset cooking programs

      Digital display with 5 preset cooking programs

      The digital interface is easy to use with preset cooking programs for one-touch cooking of frozen fries, meat, fish, whole chicken and chicken drumsticks. A QuickControl dial sets both temperature and cooking time.

      Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

      Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

      You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

      Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

      Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

      From quick healthy snacks to full family meals, our free recipe book has more than 30 delicious ideas and easy-to-follow instructions from professional chefs. Our Philips Airfryer app is full of more tips, tutorials and easy-to follow recipes.

      With grill bottom to perfectly grill fish, meat and more

      Discover the new way of grilling your food with the unique surface of the Airfryer Grill Bottom accessory. Excess fat can drip away easily while grilling due to the pierced surface, so you can enjoy your tasty grilled meals with less fat

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Time control
        Up to 60 minutes
        Temperature control
        40 - 200 °C
        Preset cooking function
        Yes
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Ready signal
        Yes
        On/off switch
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Digital touchscreen
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Keep warm function
        • Recipe book & App
        • Preset program
        • QuickClean basket
        • Advanced Rapid Heat
        Technology
        Fat Removal technology

      • Accessories included

        Patented Rapid Air
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2200  W
        Programs
        5 presets
        Keep warm button
        Yes
        Instant on/no pre-heat
        Yes
        Pre-set button
        Yes
        Save your cooking settings
        No
        Interface
        Digital
        Fat Removal technology
        Yes
        Basket capacity
        • 0.8 kg of fries
        • 1.4 kg
        Capacity basket
        1.4  kg

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        433x321x315  mm
        Weight of product
        7.99  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Design and finishing

        Color of control panel
        Black
        Material of main body
        Plastic

            • *Compared on fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
            • *Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven
            • *Rapid Air Technology increases the ariflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
            • * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer