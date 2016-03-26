ProductsSupport
en/ar

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9623/11
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9623/11
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9623/11

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.

See all benefits

Thanks to patented TurboStar technology

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

  • TurboStar

  • Low fat fryer

  • Black, 1300W, 0.8kg

Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”

Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy to follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.

Tasty food in less time: no pre-heating required

Tasty food in less time: no pre-heating required

Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Integrally faster from start to end it drives every day usage by superiority along the whole cooking process.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

  2. measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness

  3. versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries