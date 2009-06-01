HD4670/20
Boil just what you need
The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed metal Philips kettle allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environmentSee all benefits
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Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.
Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.
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