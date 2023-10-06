Search terms

    5000 Series Toaster in Black & Copper

    HD2650/31

    Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

    Fully metal toaster with self-centering extra wide slot for even browning regardless of slice thickness. With various browning options and integrated bun rack, you can enjoy perfectly crispy toast, warm pastries, rolls and buns.

    5000 Series Toaster in Black & Copper

    Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

    Wide slot fits thick, thin, fresh or frozen slices

    • Easy to experience
    • With maximum safety
    • Easy to control
    8 browning settings suit any preference

    8 browning settings suit any preference

    Adjust toasting time for any bread, however you like it

    Defrost mode

    Defrost mode

    Defrost mode effortlessly toasts frozen bread in one go at the touch of a button

    Reheat mode

    Reheat mode

    Reheat mode warms up previously toasted bread in seconds at the touch of a button

    Cancel button

    Cancel button

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    High lift to safely take out

    High lift to safely take out

    The feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread safely

    Extra auto shut-off protection

    Extra auto shut-off protection

    Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit

    Bun warming rack

    Bun warming rack

    Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

    Removable crumb tray

    Removable crumb tray

    Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray

    Extra wide slot

    Extra wide slot

    The self centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning, regardless of thickness

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Black & Copper
      Materials
      Metal

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      Bun warmer

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      950  W

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      300x172 x201  mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      334x200x221  mm
      Weight of product
      1,552  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      1,962  kg
      Slot size (LxWxH)
      138x33x122  mm

    • General specifications

      Number of browning levels
      8
      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Adjustable browning
      • Cancel button
      • Cord storage
      • Defrost function
      • High lift function
      • On/off switch

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recyclable paper

