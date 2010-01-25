Search terms

EN
AR
  • Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast

    Viva Collection Toaster

    HD2630/20

    Enjoy great toast

    Philips toaster HD2630/20 with wide deep slots and self-centering feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast on thick or thin slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide out crumb tray and one-touch reheat and defrost buttons.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection Toaster

    Similar products

    See all Toaster

    Enjoy great toast

    Toaster for always golden brown bread

    • 2 slot
    • 3 function
    • Black silver
    • Extra wide slot, bun warmer
    Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

    Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

    The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.

    Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

    Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

    Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.

    Defrost or reheat just toasted bread in one go

    Defrost or reheat just toasted bread in one go

    The defrost button on your toaster allows you to defrost and toast in one go, and the reheat button warms cold bread or further browns just toasted bread.

    Extrawide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin

    Extrawide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin

    Philips toaster with extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin.

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

    Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

    Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

    Philips toaster with self-centered slots allow you to put thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the center for evenly toasted bread.

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top
      Color(s)
      Black/silver

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      850-1000  W
      Cord length
      0.85  m

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non slip feet
      Yes
      Automatic safety shut-off
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.