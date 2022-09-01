Search terms

EN
AR
  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
    -{discount-value}

    Philips All-in-One Cooker All-in-One Cooker Pressurized

    HD2151/56

    1 award

    Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes

    Take the hassle out of home cooking with our all-in-one pressure cooker. Maximum taste, minimal effort.

    See all benefits

    Philips All-in-One Cooker All-in-One Cooker Pressurized

    Similar products

    See all Electric Pressure Cooker

    Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes

    Unlock speedy home cooking with Taste Control

    • HD2151/56
    • Rapid Pressure Release Tech
    • Taste Control system
    • Pre-set Cooking Programs
    • Step-by-Step Guidance
    Rapid Pressure Release Technology

    Rapid Pressure Release Technology

    Rapid Pressure Release Technology delivers automatic pressure release in just 7 minutes - 50% faster than stove top cooking.*

    Taste Control System

    Taste Control System

    Get tastier results with our new Taste Control system - precise pressure and temperature control increases meat tenderness by 22%** and juiciness by 42%.**

    Pre-set Cooking Programs

    Pre-set Cooking Programs

    Pressure cooking to slow cooking, sautéing to steaming - enjoy over 35 pre-set menu options at the touch of a button.

    Step-by-step guidance for easy operation

    Step-by-step guidance for easy operation

    Friendly user interface with step-by-step setting guidance makes the cooking process effortless.

    HomeID app for everyday meal support

    HomeID app for everyday meal support

    Our dedicated HomeID app provides meal prep inspiration from tons of everyday recipes.***

    18 Protection Systems

    18 Protection Systems

    Equipped with 18 safety protection systems for worry-free cooking.

    Child Lock

    Child Lock

    The inbuilt Child Lock system allows you to go about mealtime prep when your family's around

    Add ingredients during cooking

    Add ingredients during cooking

    Whether you want to add extra ingredients or realised there's something missing from your recipe, simply press the Add Ingredients During Cooking button at any time to drop and stir in with ease.

    Sauce thickening for greater texture and flavor

    Sauce thickening for greater texture and flavor

    Press the Sauce Thickening button after pressure release - the high-powered boiling function will make your dishes thicker, richer and seal in the flavor.

    My Favorite stores up to 3 customized cooking programs

    My Favorite stores up to 3 customized cooking programs

    Cook your favorite dishes in one touch with My Favourite - simply store to 3 customized cooking programs and press Shortcut to start.

    Auto Pressure Release

    Auto Pressure Release

    Pressure is released automatically after cooking finishes, so there is no need to discharge pressure manually or wait for pressure to drop naturally as the cooker cools.

    Adjustable cooking lengths and cooking pressure levels

    Adjustable cooking lengths and cooking pressure levels

    Enjoy a variety of cooking lengths and pressure levels to suit whatever dish you're whipping up.

    Preset Timer & Keep Warm function

    Preset Timer & Keep Warm function

    With our 24h easy-to-program Preset Timer and 12h automatic Keep Warm function, your meals will always be optimally heated and ready to eat when you are.

    iF Design Award Winner

    iF Design Award Winner

    This is one of the world's most prestigious design award, iF seal signifies good design for consumers and the design community. Compact footprint suits contemporary kitchens as well as dedicated UI island provides extra convenience to process.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring cup, 2 in 1 spoon
      • Steaming rack

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Power
      910-1090  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Capacity
      5  L
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Inner pot capacity
      5L

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      462 x 352 x 317  mm
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      385 x 285 x 262  mm
      Weight of product
      6.2  kg

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Rapid Pressure Release Technology
      • Taste Control system
      • Guided UI
      • My favorite
      • Keep Warm
      • Reheat
      • Digital touchscreen
      • 18 safety protection system
      • Child Lock

    • Guarantee

      2-year world wide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      Made of at least 90% recycled materials

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    • *Beef cooked in 30 mins from heat up to all pressure released, compared with 60mins in stove top cooker
    • ** Test with WBSF and moisture content loss in pork and chicken, compared with Philips All-in-One Cooker 3000 and stove top cooking
    • ***Only apply to markets with HomeID app
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.