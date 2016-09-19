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  • Glides 3x easier on your garments* Glides 3x easier on your garments* Glides 3x easier on your garments*

    Classic Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

    HD1174/86

    Glides 3x easier on your garments*

    This Iconic Philips Classic dry iron comes with non-stick soleplate for good gliding performance on all fabrics. With its redesigned extra-stable heel rest, comfortable handle and slim tip, this quality iron makes ironing fast and easy

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    Classic Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

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    Glides 3x easier on your garments*

    For faster ironing

    • 1200 W
    • Non-stick soleplate
    • 1.7 m cord length
    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

    Easy temperature control

    Easy temperature control

    The large temperature control dial lets you easily adjust to the right ironing temperature for each kind of fabric, so you can achieve your desired results safely.

    Temperature light indicates when the iron is ready

    Temperature light indicates when the iron is ready

    Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

    Light weight iron for effortless ironing

    Light weight iron for effortless ironing

    The light weight iron combined with the non stick coating makes ironing greatly easy for fast wrinkle removal.

    CordFix cord winder system for easy cord storage

    CordFix cord winder system for easy cord storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest below the CordFix indication, so that the appliance is easy to store.

    Non-stick soleplate for easy and fast gliding on all fabrics

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Extra-stable heel rest for improved stability

    This iron features a specially designed extra-large heel rest, which gives extra stability when the iron is put in a vertical position.

    Tested design for maximum durability

    This design has been tested under rigorous quality measures to provide long-lasting performance

    Long lasting cord for extended lifetime

    The quality long-lasting cord ensures long lifetime performance

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Soleplate name
      Non-stick
      Power cord length
      1.7  m

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      1200  W

    • Green efficiency

      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      0.65  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      11.5x12.5x26  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      0.77  kg

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