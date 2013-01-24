Glides 3x easier on your garments*
This Iconic Philips Classic dry iron comes with non-stick soleplate for good gliding performance on all fabrics. With its redesigned extra-stable heel rest, comfortable handle and slim tip, this quality iron makes ironing fast and easy See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
The large temperature control dial lets you easily adjust to the right ironing temperature for each kind of fabric, so you can achieve your desired results safely.
Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
The light weight iron combined with the non stick coating makes ironing greatly easy for fast wrinkle removal.
The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest below the CordFix indication, so that the appliance is easy to store.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
This iron features a specially designed extra-large heel rest, which gives extra stability when the iron is put in a vertical position.
This design has been tested under rigorous quality measures to provide long-lasting performance
The quality long-lasting cord ensures long lifetime performance
