All-in-One 8000 Series All-in-One ironing solution
Complete all-in-one solution
The All-in-One 8000 Series delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to powerful steam and the multi-angle board for ultimate convenience. Tackle any wrinkle even in the most tricky areas.
See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All-in-One 8000 Series All-in-One ironing solution
Complete all-in-one solution Multi-angle board for great results, conveniently Adjustable board Powerful and continuous steam Dual heating technology OptimalTEMP heated plate Dual Heating technology for powerful penetrating steam
Dual-heating technology enables powerful penetrating steam to banish creases ensuring your clothes look their very best.
Easily select any angle to steam your garments conveniently
The multi-angle board can be pivoted to any position you require, for a flexible and convenient experience.
OptimalTEMP, no burns guaranteed*
OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, you can iron everything from jeans to silk with one optimal temperature setting.
Refresh your clothes easily
Kills 99.9% of bacteria** and removes odors to keep clothes refreshed and prolong their lifetime.
Powerful and continuous steam for great results
The continuous steam rate delivers effortless steaming, with the perfect amount of steam to remove creases and make fast work of all your ironing.
Tackle any wrinkle with ease
The steam plate on the device features triple precision tips, designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in-between buttons with ease.
Hang your clothes conveniently
The top hook conveniently hangs your garments from a clothes hanger and then easily folds away if you don’t need it.
Drip-free ironing at any angle
The board cover is designed using 4 layers to prevent drips when using the board at different angles, helping to speed up your results for any of your garments.
Rotatable steamer dock to keep your steamer in reach
Easily store the steamer head in the rotatable dock which enables you to always have the steamer within reach.
Designed for tricky areas
The tapered board helps to steam garments with tricky areas with ease. Perfect for collars, sleeves, shoulder areas and kid's clothes.
Long-lasting steam performance
Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. Our new innovative engine prevents scale from building up, for long lasting steam performance.
Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended
The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, for peace of mind when left unattended.
Handy wheels for easy and fast transportation
Integrated wheels enable you to transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Storage
Integrated wheels
For easy transportation
Easy to use
Water tank capacity
2000
ml Detachable water tank
Yes Refill any time during use
Yes Tap water suitable
Yes Power cord length
1.8
m Precision steam tip
Yes Select steam level from handle
Yes Silicone steam hose
Yes Special water inlet
For extra hygiene Auto shut off
Yes Safe on all fabrics
Even delicates like silk
Accessories included
Adjustable pole
Yes Glove for extra protection
Yes
Guarantee
2 year worldwide guarantee
Yes
Technology
OptimalTEMP technology
Yes For all ironable fabrics
Yes No burns
Yes
Fast crease removal
Power
2020-2400
W Continuous steam
90
g/min Vertical steam
Yes Voltage
220-240
V Ready to use
1.5
minute(s) Variable steam
5 + ECO
levels Steam-on-demand
Yes Pressure Bar
Max 6 bar pump
Green efficiency
Energy saving mode
Yes Product packaging
100% recycable User manual
100% recycled paper
Size and weight
Weight of iron
0.69
kg Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
60.7 x 51 x 46
cm Board size (WxHxL)
41.2 x 78. 9 x 5.2
cm Weight of board
1.2
kg Product dimensions (WxHxL)
Base dimensions : 33.4 x 45.2x 34.4
cm Cover size (WxHxL)
42.7 x 80.5 x 6.7
cm Total weight with packaging
13.4
kg Foam layer thickness
Cover thickness : 7.5
mm Ironing surface
56.4
cm Weight of iron + base
8.1
kg Pole dimensions extended
Height : 155
cm
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
On all ironable garments “Continuous steam removes odors and kills >99.9% of bacteria and dust mites *” *Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.