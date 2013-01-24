Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

ComfortTouch

Garment Steamer

GC552/46
  • Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom
    -{discount-value}

    ComfortTouch Garment Steamer

    GC552/46

    Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom

    Our new ComfortTouch garment steamer removes wrinkles and refreshes fabrics. With powerful continuous steam and an extra-long StyleBoard, clothes will be wrinkle free from top to bottom in no time. See all benefits

    ComfortTouch Garment Steamer

    Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom

    Our new ComfortTouch garment steamer removes wrinkles and refreshes fabrics. With powerful continuous steam and an extra-long StyleBoard, clothes will be wrinkle free from top to bottom in no time. See all benefits

    Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom

    Our new ComfortTouch garment steamer removes wrinkles and refreshes fabrics. With powerful continuous steam and an extra-long StyleBoard, clothes will be wrinkle free from top to bottom in no time. See all benefits

    ComfortTouch Garment Steamer

    Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom

    Our new ComfortTouch garment steamer removes wrinkles and refreshes fabrics. With powerful continuous steam and an extra-long StyleBoard, clothes will be wrinkle free from top to bottom in no time. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all garment-steamer

      Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom

      with FlexHead and extra-long StyleBoard

      • StyleBoard
      • 1800W
      • 3 steam settings
      Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

      Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

      Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

      Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

      Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

      Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

      3 steam settings for different kinds of fabrics

      3 steam settings for different kinds of fabrics

      Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

      Hang&Lock keeps your hanger securely in place

      Hang&Lock keeps your hanger securely in place

      Our unique Hang&Lock feature holds your clothes hanger in place for convenient steaming. It prevents the hanger from swinging or falling off.

      Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

      Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

      The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

      Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

      Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

      Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

      PVC free silicon steam hose

      PVC free silicon steam hose

      The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

      Powerful continuous steam for fast crease removal

      Powerful continuous steam for fast crease removal

      Extra-long StyleBoard for better results from top to bottom

      An extra long StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.

      With FlexHead to easily reach the bottom of garments

      Innovative FlexHead lets you steam the bottom of garments easily, with less bending and kneeling. The flexible steam plate ensures maximum contact with the fabric so less steam escapes for efficient results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        FlexHead Technology
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        up to 35  g/min
        Power
        1800  W
        Ready to use
        <1  min
        Variable steam
        3  levels
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Water tank capacity
        1800  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Hang&Lock
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.3  m
        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Silicone steam hose
        Yes

      • Board cover

        Top layer
        100% Cotton

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy Rinse

      • Accessories included

        Brush
        Yes
        Garment hanger
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Adjustable double pole
        Yes

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        37x46x64.5  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        33x173x37  cm

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Soft Blossom

      • Support for ironing

        StyleBoard
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.