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2 year warranty

All series

  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day

Discontinued

EasyTouch PlusGarment Steamer

GC514/46

1 award

Easy crease removal every day

Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes.

See all benefits

Thanks to essential steaming solutions

Easy crease removal every day

  • 1600W, 32g/min

  • 3 steam settings

  • 1.6L Detachable tank

Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with 25% larger steam plate* compared to the predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area in one stroke and therefore you can be more efficient in steaming your garment.

3 steam levels for different kinds of fabric

3 steam levels for different kinds of fabric

Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.

Adjustable pole for various height settings

Adjustable pole for various height settings

Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to the predessesor model GC506