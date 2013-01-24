Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
Powerful, intelligent iron for perfect results faster. Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Advanced DynamiQ steam mode ensures the perfect amount of powerful steam when you need it* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .
Choose from multiple steam modes. DynamiQ mode delivers the perfect amount of steam automatically when you need it, Max mode blasts stubborn creases with powerful continuous steam, IONIC steam mode with powerful steam bursts for more hygienic ironing and OFF steam enables you switch off the steam
Thanks to DynamiQ sensor, the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons knows precisely how your iron is moving and when its standing still. DynamiQ steam mode releases automatically perfect amount of steam when its needed during your ironing to get the ironing results faster. The steam automatically starts when your iron is moving and stops when you don't move for ultimate convenience and effortless ironing.
Ionic Steam mode produces deep and powerful ionic steam bursts for more hygienic ironing for your specific garment needs.
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly
Our superior SteamGlide Advanced soleplate delivers smooth gliding performance on any fabric. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a aluminum, and our patented 6-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.
Our built-in Turbo Steam pump delivers up to 50% more powerful continuous steam so creases disappear even quicker.
Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Improved steam generation ensures calc breaks up easily and now collects up to 5x more calc* in container. With Quick Calc Release, the container is easily removed and emptied in under 15 seconds for long-lasting steam performance every day .
The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds.On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.
