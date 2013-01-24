Home
PerfectCare Azur

Steam iron

GC4929/86
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Iron any ironable garment from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely in one go; in any order without temperature adjustment. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results with no risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now easier and faster. See all benefits

      Fastest Philips steam iron*

      From jeans to silk in one go

      • Steam 50g/min;220g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • Safe for all ironable garments
      100% easy to use, no adjustment required

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

      100% safe on all ironable garments

      100% safe on all ironable garments

      100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

      Steam boost up to 220 g

      Steam boost up to 220 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Innovative CordGuide

      Innovative CordGuide

      The innovative CordGuide simply clicks to your ironing board and guides the cord away while ironing.

      Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

      Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

      PerfectCare Azur steam iron is designed to be used with tap water. Double Active Calc Clean: A smart combination of Calc Pills and a regular Self Clean reduce the scale built-up. For better ironing results we recommend to use deminaralized water. This ensures a consistent steam flow from your iron.

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide is Philips most premium soleplate. Delivering a new standard in glide and scratch resistance for OptimalTemp irons. The patented new coating will secure excellent results. The carefully designed shape and vent holes provide an even steam distribution for easy crease removal with the steam iron.

      OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

      OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

      The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.

      Deep ionized steam for optimal, hygienic ironing

      Deep ionized steam for optimal, hygienic ironing

      The unique composition of ions automatically released into the steam results in an optimal, hygienic ironing on all ironable garments.

      100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

      100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

      3000 W iron for fast heat up

      3000 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Energy saving*
        10 %

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of iron
        1.75 kg

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        50 g/min
        Power
        3000 W
        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Steam boost
        220 g

      • Calc management

        Calc clean reminder
        Yes
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Accessories

        Filling cup
        Yes
        CordGuide
        Yes

            • compared to other Philips dry irons
            • Tested against Philips steam irons