PerfectCare Azur

Steam iron

GC4924/26
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

    GC4924/26
    1 Awards

    Iron any ironable garment from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely in one go; in any order without temperature adjustment. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results with no risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now easier and faster. See all benefits

    PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

    PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

      From jeans to silk in one go

      • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • Safe for all ironable garments
      100% easy to use, no adjustment required

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

      100% safe on all ironable garments

      100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

      2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance

      2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments.

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 200 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

      PerfectCare Azur steam iron is designed to be used with tap water. Double Active Calc Clean: A smart combination of Calc Pills and a regular Self Clean reduce the scale built-up. For better ironing results we recommend to use deminaralized water. This ensures a consistent steam flow from your iron.

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide is Philips most premium soleplate. Delivering a new standard in glide and scratch resistance for OptimalTemp irons. The patented new coating will secure excellent results. The carefully designed shape and vent holes provide an even steam distribution for easy crease removal with the steam iron.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If left on it's heelrest the steam iron will switch off in 3 minutes, when left resting on the soleplate it will take 2 minutes before the iron shuts off.

      OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

      The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.

      100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

      100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

      Iron with smart light feedback indicator

      Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Fast and easy filling
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving
        10% energy reduction

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2.5 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        Up to 50 g/min
        Power
        2800 W
        Spray
        Yes
        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Steam boost
        200 g

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.75 kg

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Accessories

        Filling cup
        Yes

          • Tested against Philips steam irons