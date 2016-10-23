2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4887/36
Powerful perfection, every time
Azur Pro steam iron enables you with powerful steam to cut through your ironing in no time and achieve perfect results. Ironing is now easy with ultra-fast gliding, a larger water tank and built-in calc container
3000 Watts
50 g/min;230 g steam boost
T-ionicGlide Soleplate
Safety auto off + anti-calc
Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.
Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.
Awards