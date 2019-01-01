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  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed Steam Performance, Guaranteed Steam Performance, Guaranteed

    Azur Steam iron

    GC4537/86

    Steam Performance, Guaranteed

    Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Azur Steam iron

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    Steam Performance, Guaranteed

    With our improved Quick Calc Release system

    • 45g/min continuous steam
    • 200g steam boost
    • SteamGlide soleplate
    Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

    Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

    Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance

    up to 200g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    up to 200g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases

    2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

    Steam output up to 45g/min for faster crease removal

    Steam output up to 45g/min for faster crease removal

    Strong and consistent steam output penetrates more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Color
      Deep Black

    • Easy to use

      Soleplate gliding performance
      3  stars
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2.5  m
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Select steam level from handle
      Yes
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      4  stars
      Indicator light
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Technology

      For all ironable fabrics
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2400  W
      Steam boost
      200  g
      Continuous steam
      45  g/min
      Voltage
      240  V
      Ready to use
      2  minute(s)
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Quick Calc Release

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      1.552  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      13.7x16.7x33.2  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      12.88x15.33x31.95  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      1.791  kg
      Weight of iron + base
      1.569  kg

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