Steam Performance, Guaranteed
Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Steam Performance, Guaranteed
Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits
Steam Performance, Guaranteed
Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Steam Performance, Guaranteed
Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly
Strong and consistent steam output penetrates more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.
Technology
Fast crease removal
Easy to use
Scale management
Size and weight
Guarantee
Green efficiency