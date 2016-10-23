2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4517/26
Faster*, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate .
Steam 45g/min;190g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
2400 Watts
With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.
Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.
Awards