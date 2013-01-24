Home
  Easier and faster without temperature settings
    Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk in one go with OptimalTEMP technology giving you the perfect combination of heat and steam - for faster crease removal with no risk of burn or shine marks.

      Easier and faster without temperature settings

      100% safe, even on delicate fabrics

      • 2600 W
      • 45 g/min continuous steam
      • 200 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

      Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

      Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

      Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

      2600 W to heat up quickly

      2600 W to heat up quickly

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

      Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

      Up to 200 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 200 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and 6-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its heel rest, soleplate or side, it will automatically switch off after 2 minutes.

      Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Water spray
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        45  g/min
        Power
        2600  W
        Steam boost
        200  g

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Extra stable heel rest
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in Calc Clean Slider

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        33.2x16.7x13.7  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        31.2x14.7x12.7  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.485  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

