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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/35

Discontinued

Steam&GoHandheld garment steamer

GC310/35

1 award

Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron.

See all benefits

Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

  • 1000 W

  • Steam-on-demand

  • Brush

No ironing board needed

No ironing board needed

By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

Brush accessory for a smooth finish

Brush accessory for a smooth finish

Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Image of VRS_PBTAWARD66
Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.