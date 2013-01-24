Home
EasySpeed Advanced

Steam iron

GC2675/87
    Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

    Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

    Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

    Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

      Speeds up your ironing in 5 ways

      • 2400 W
      • 180 g steam boost
      • 40 g/min continuous steam
      • Ceramic soleplate
      2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

      2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

      Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.

      Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

      Extra-large water hole for fast filling and emptying

      Extra-large water hole for fast filling and emptying

      An extra-large opening for filling the water tank makes quick work of refills and emptying.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip is precise in 3 ways. It has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

      Heat resistant box for immediate storage after ironing

      Heat resistant box for immediate storage after ironing

      This heat resistant storage box is designed for storing the hot iron easily and immediately after use.

      Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

      Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

      Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Easy cord wrapping with clip for quick, tidy storage

      Easy cord wrapping with clip for quick, tidy storage

      The cord is easily wrapped around the base of the iron and held in place with a clip for tidy storage.

      Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

      Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        40  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Steam boost
        180  g
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate name
        Ceramic
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Self clean

      • Storage

        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Storage solution
        Heat resistant box

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        1.150  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        30 sec.

