Dry iron

GC160/07
    The best gliding soleplate

    Affinia is the new Philips dry iron with DynaGlide soleplate, which glides easily on the garments. The soleplate with the slim tip, comfortable handle with texturing and elevated temperature control make the iron easy to use.

      The best gliding soleplate

      For Philips dry irons

      • DynaGlide soleplate
      • 1.8 m cord length
      • 1200 Watts
      DynaGlide soleplate for easy gliding on all garments

      DynaGlide soleplate for easy gliding on all garments

      DynaGlide coating is one of the best Philips soleplate coatings. It is much more scratch resistant and it glides better than an aluminum, non-stick or ceramic soleplate.

      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

      Cord winder for easy cord storage

      Cord winder for easy cord storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      Easy temperature control

      Easy temperature control

      An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

      Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

      Technical Specifications

      • Full control

        Easy temperature control
        Yes
        Temperature light-indicator
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Easy to use

        Easy to set up and store
        Easy cord and hose storage
        Long lasting cord
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Soft grip
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Power
        1200  W
        Soleplate
        DynaGlide

