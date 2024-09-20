Search terms

EN
AR
  • Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 4200 Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 4200 Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 4200
    -{discount-value}

    PureProtect Pro 4200 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

    FY4200/30

    Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 4200

    Genuine replacement filters for your air purifier: 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, double Active Carbon layer and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander, viruses.

    See all benefits

    PureProtect Pro 4200 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

    Similar products

    See all Filters and Accessories

    Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 4200

    Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

    • Compatible with 4200 Series
    • Lifespan up to 1 year
    • In the box: 2 filters
    • Original Philips filters
    Compatible with PureProtect Pro, 4200 series

    Compatible with PureProtect Pro, 4200 series

    Replacement filters Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series air purifiers: AC4220, AC4221. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

    The package includes both filters for your device

    The package includes both filters for your device

    Compatible models require both filters to be used simultaneously for optimal filtration performance. Simply insert one at the bottom of your air purifier, and the other one at the top.

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    The filters ensure optimal filtration performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and cost. To enhance filtration, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use the genuine Philips filter.

    4-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    4-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    4-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and double Active Carbon layer captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, bacteria and odors.

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    Your Philips device notifies you when to replace the filter, with an indicator on the display. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • Included in the box

      HEPA NanoProtect filter
      2x filters

    • Filtration layers

      Activated carbon
      Yes
      HEPA filter
      Yes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
      30,6*24,5*24,5  mm
      Weight incl. packaging
      1.7  kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      AC4220, AC4221

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA
    • (2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.