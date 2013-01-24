Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Replacement Kit

FC8074/01
Find support for this product
  • Replacement kit for Performer Compact Replacement kit for Performer Compact Replacement kit for Performer Compact
    -{discount-value}

    Replacement Kit

    FC8074/01
    Find support for this product

    Replacement kit for Performer Compact

    Original replacement kit for the Philips Performer Compact range. The kit contains 3 dust bags, 1 air freshener and the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Replacement Kit

    Replacement kit for Performer Compact

    Original replacement kit for the Philips Performer Compact range. The kit contains 3 dust bags, 1 air freshener and the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all vacuum-cleaner-filters-and-accessories

      Replacement kit for Performer Compact

      Philips Original dust bags and filter replacements

      • 3x dust bags (s-bag® CLP)
      • 1x Super Clean Air filter
      • 1x motor inlet filter
      s-bag® Classic Long Performance original dust bags

      s-bag® Classic Long Performance original dust bags

      The kit contains 3 x s- bag® Classic Long Performance original dust bags. This original Philips dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high performance level and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.

      Super Clean Air filter with 99% filtration

      Super Clean Air filter with 99% filtration

      The Super Clean Air filter captures the finest dust before the air is blown out of the vacuum cleaner, for a dust-free home and clean, healthy air. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Motor inlet filter (foam)

      Motor inlet filter (foam)

      The kit contains 1 x motor inlet filter (foam). This filter prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        3
        Super Clean Air filter
        1
        Motor filter
        1

      • Suitable for

        Performer Compact
        FC8383 - FC8389

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products