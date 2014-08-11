Search terms

EN
AR
  • Vacuums, mops and dries in one go Vacuums, mops and dries in one go Vacuums, mops and dries in one go

    AquaTrio Pro

    FC7088/61

    Vacuums, mops and dries in one go

    AquaTrio Pro simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries, saving up to 50% time and effort*. Powerfull and gentle microfiber brushes to effectively remove dirt & stains. For perfect visible wet cleaning results on all hard floors**.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    AquaTrio Pro

    Similar products

    See all Wet vacuum cleaner

    Vacuums, mops and dries in one go

    Visible wet cleaning for hard floors

    • 3-in-1: vacuums, mops & dries
    • Triple-Acceleration Technology
    • Visible wet cleaning
    • All hard floors
    Advanced cleaning performance for perfect results

    Advanced cleaning performance for perfect results

    - Vacuums: powerful Aqua Cyclone pulls and removes all spills, dirt and dust - Mops: counter-rotating microfiber brushes apply a mist of clean water to efficiently lift dirt and grime. All dirt is dissolved in water and captured in a separate tank. - Dries: brush rotation speed creates airflow that leaves the floor virtually dry

    Removes up to 99% of bacteria*** and reduces allergens

    Removes up to 99% of bacteria*** and reduces allergens

    AquaTrio Pro removes up to 99% of all bacteria*** and reduces allergens. Because of the separation of a clean and dirty water tank all dust and allergens will be trapped in the dirty water tank.

    Effective with cold/warm tap water, with/without detergent

    Effective with cold/warm tap water, with/without detergent

    AquaTrio Pro gives excellent results using just cold or warm tap water. If required, you can also add detergent of your choice but use always a low-foaming or non-foaming floor cleaning detergent which is suitable for your hard floor.

    2 micro-fiber brushes remove all dirt, dust and grime

    2 micro-fiber brushes remove all dirt, dust and grime

    Powerful micro-fiber brushes rotate at 6700 rpm to effectively remove all spills, dust and dirt while adapting to the different shapes of the floor and even cleaning in crevices.

    Separate clean and dirty water tanks

    Separate clean and dirty water tanks

    Separate clean and dirty water tanks ensure that you always mop with clean water, all dirt and allergens are contained in the dirty water tank.

    Floor dries 50% faster than regular mopping

    Floor dries 50% faster than regular mopping

    Floor dries up to 50% faster compared to regular mopping.

    Ideal for all hard floors**

    Ideal for all hard floors**

    Perfect for all hard floors (suitable for wet mopping): wood, parquet, laminate, vinyl/linoleum, ceramics/tiles, marble/natural stone.

    Cleans more than 60m2 with one water tank

    Cleans more than 60m2 with one water tank

    One full tank containing 700ml cleans more than 60m2 of hard floor; cleaning large areas using only a minimal amount of water.

    Save up to 50% energy. Save up to 70% water*

    Save up to 50% energy. Save up to 70% water*

    Highly-efficient power usage saves you up to 50% in energy consumption compared to vacuuming. You also use up to 70% less water compared to wet mopping.

    Fast rotating brushes clean themselves while in use

    Fast rotating brushes clean themselves while in use

    Brushes clean themselves during use.The centrifugal forces spin dirt and water picked up from the floor out of the brushes and into the dirty water tank. For optimal cleaning performance replace the AquaTrio Pro brushes every 6 months (FC8054).

    Self-cleaning appliance with flushing tray

    Self-cleaning appliance with flushing tray

    AquaTrio Pro cleans itself. Simply place the appliance on the specially-designed flushing tray, pour a cup of tap water into it, and switch it on for a few seconds.

    Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF

    Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF

    AquaTrio with water filtration is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. Its Aqua Cyclone encapsulates dirt and dust, allergens are captured in water and cannot become airborne again. AquaTrio is removing 99,95% of allergens from cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen for an allergy friendly home environment.

    LED indicators to inform when action is required

    A LED indicator shows you when action is needed. It turns green when AquaTrio Pro is on and ready to clean. It turns blue when the watertanks need either to be filled up or emptied. And finally, it turns red when there is something interfering the brushes, so yu can remove the obstacle and keep cleaning easily.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Accessories included
      Flushing tray
      Nozzle width
      320 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Anthracite

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      790 x 390 x 395  mm
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      305 x 320 x 1150  mm
      Weight of product
      6.7  kg
      Weight with packaging
      10.8  kg

    • Sustainability

      Energy efficient
      Yes

    • Performance

      Input power (IEC)
      Max 500  W
      Mechanical power
      6700 rpm
      Cleaning Technology
      Triple-Acceleration Technology
      Mopping element
      2 microfiber rotating brushes

    • Filtration

      Filter system
      Cyclonic. No filter to clean

    • Usability

      Action radius
      9.5  m
      Clean water tank capacity (max)
      0.65  l
      Detergents that can be used
      clear detergent or just water
      Dirty water tank capacity (max)
      0.8  l
      Surface coverage per tank
      More than 60m2
      Clean water: Refill indicator
      Yes, LED indicator
      Change brush while cleaning
      Not needed
      Dirty tank: Full indicator
      Yes, LED indicator
      Filters to clean
      None
      Handle for easy lifting
      Yes
      Moves forwards or backwards
      Yes
      Power supply
      Corded
      Start up time
      Immediately
      Suitable for wood and parquet
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • * Suitable for wet mopping
    • ** Compared to vacuuming with a 2200 W vacuum cleaner and regular mopping
    • *** when used with detergent
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.