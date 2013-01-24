Other items in the box
- Brush tool
- Charging base
- Crevice tool
- Squeegee tool
Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Wet&Dry 4.8 V vacuum cleaner. Clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system. The aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Wet&Dry 4.8 V vacuum cleaner. Clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system. The aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits
Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Wet&Dry 4.8 V vacuum cleaner. Clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system. The aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Wet&Dry 4.8 V vacuum cleaner. Clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system. The aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits
You can store the Philips Mini Vac on a convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.
The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.
The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.
The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.
The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt.
The powerful longer-lasting Nickel-Metalhydryde (NiMH) batteries of the Philips MiniVac do not cope with memory effect. This effect reduces the capacity of the battery over time, reducing the runtime. This Mini Vac with NiMH batteries ensures longerlasting power versus products with the standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries that do have memory effect.
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Weight and dimensions