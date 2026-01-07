DST6120/86
Great results and safety on all ironable fabrics
Experience exceptional performance and safety with the Philips 6000 series iron, designed for all ironable fabrics. It offers 45g/min of continuous steam and a powerful 190g steam boost, enabling effortless ironing without the risk of burns.See all benefits
With a continuous steam output of 45g/min, you can remove creases faster and more effectively.
The steam boost provides extra power to tackle tough wrinkles in thicker fabrics, delivering up to 190g of steam for more efficient ironing.
One optimal temperature setting for all ironable fabrics. For no burns, guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes
Smooth Gliding with SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our special SteamGlide Plus soleplate glides effortlessly over any fabric. It is non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.
Iron for longer with 300ml water tank: You can iron more clothes in one go with 300ml water thank. Also, you can refill it anytime.
4 steam settings, including an ECO mode, ensure optimal ironing results for all fabrics while saving energy.
For your peace of mind, the steam iron automatically turns off after two minutes when left in horizontal position.
This iron operates with regular tap water and features a built-in Calc-Clean function to remove calcium buildup and limescale, ensuring optimal performance.
Drip stop technology prevents leaking from the soleplate while ironing.
Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh garments. Prolonged hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.
