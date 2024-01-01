Search terms

DLP1925CW/40
  Powerful power bank
    USB power bank

    DLP1925CW/40

    Powerful power bank

    Have power wherever and whenever you need it 30,000 mAh big capacity for up to more than 1 full charge. 3 USB ports with USB-A and USB-C. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD3.0 Max 20W or USB-A port with QC3/0 Max 18W output. See all benefits

      Powerful power bank

      with a portable back-up power pack

      • 27000 mAh
      • USB A & USB C charging ports
      • QC 3.0 and PD
      • White

      Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

      Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

      Recharge your devices multiple times on the go

      This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.

      LCD display for power indication

      LCD display for power indication

      Charging using USB-C Programmable Power Supply (PPS)

      PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is a standard for fast charging technology for USB-C devices. This technology adjusts the voltage and current in real-time, depending on a device's charging status, feeding it with maximum power. A smart way to safely reduce charging time.

      Quick Charge technology to optimize charging speed

      Quick Charge technology to charge your devices faster by optimizing the charging current and voltage.

      Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

      Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

      3 USB ports charge three devices simultaneously

      3 USB ports to charge three devices simultaneously

      50% charge in 30 minutes

      Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.

      Fast charge with USB-C PD3.0 20W or USB-A with QC3.0 18W

      Fast charge your device with USB-C PD3.0 Max 20W or USB-A port with QC3.0 Max 18W output

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        User Manual
        Cables
        USB C cable

      • Power

        Output
        USB & Type-C 5V/3A
        USB-C output:5V/3A,9V/2.22A,12V/1.5A(PD20W) USB-A1/A2 output:5V/2.1A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A(QC18W) Total max.: 5V/3A
        Power input
        USB C \ Micro USB 5V/2A
        Micro USB input:5V/2A,9V/2A USB-C input:5V/2A, 9V/2.22A
        Battery Capacity
        30,000mAh 111Wh

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14271 5

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 14271 8

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        14.2  cm
        Width
        7.2  cm
        Depth
        4.09  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 14271 2

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

