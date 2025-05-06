Search terms

    1000 Series Pedestal Fan

    CX1520/01

    Powerful and versatile, in style

    Experience powerful, quiet cooling with 3 speeds, rotation, and the convenience of a timer and remote. The aroma diffuser adds your favorite scents to the air. Built for quality and stability, it delivers lasting comfort day after day.

    1000 Series Pedestal Fan

    Powerful and versatile, in style

    • Fan airflow 3330 m3/h
    • Quiet at 38 db (A)
    • Tiltable and oscillating
    • Head diameter 45 cm
    Long-Range airflow for maximum cooling

    Experience refreshing airflow that extends up to 30 meters, ensuring a pleasant breeze throughout the room. Whether near or far, enjoy consistent cooling wherever you are.

    Ample airflow stream for instant comfort

    With a cooling capacity of 3330 m³/h, this fan quickly circulates air to eliminate stagnation, ensuring fresh, comfortable airflow that reaches every corner of your space.

    Quiet cooling at the lowest setting

    Designed for peaceful environments, this fan operates at a gentle 38dB—equivalent to the sound of light rainfall. Perfect for work, reading, or sleep, it provides a calm and undisturbed atmosphere.

    Adjustable speed settings with remote control

    Customize your airflow with 3 speed settings, ranging from a gentle breeze to a powerful airflow. Easily adjust settings from anywhere in the room using the included remote control.

    Aromatherapy add-on to refresh your home

    Enhance the cooling experience by infusing the breeze with your favourite essential oils, creating a soothing and rejuvenating sensory atmosphere. The optional aroma-diffuser add-on allows you to create the perfect ambiance for relaxation and well-being (1).

    Convenient timer for automatic cooling

    The built-in timer function allows you to set the fan to turn off automatically, helping you save energy and ensuring comfort without the need for manual adjustments.

    Automatic rotation & tilting for even airflow

    Ensure optimal air circulation with 80° rotation and a 30° tilting head, allowing the breeze to evenly distribute throughout your space.

    Height adjustable for personalized comfort

    Easily adjust the fan height between 112 cm and 131 cm to direct airflow precisely where needed, whether you're sitting, standing, or lying down.

    Built to last – rigorously tested for quality

    With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips conducts 110+ rigorous quality tests to ensure durability and high performance, season after season.

    Design for safety

    It includes a thermal fuse and a certified plug, for maximum safety. The thermal fuse automatically shuts off power if the motor overheats, adding an extra layer of safety for your home.

    XL Base for enhanced stability

    The extra-large base provides added stability, minimizing wobbling even at higher speeds for a safer and more reliable cooling experience.

    Energy-efficient cooling for everyday use

    Operating at only 47W, this fan is 60 times more energy-efficient than a regular portable air conditioner, significantly cutting electricity costs while delivering refreshing cooling power. Stay cool with minimal energy use.

    Easy to set up & clean

    Assemble in just a few steps with the intuitive design. Cleaning is effortless—simply wipe the surface with a damp cloth to maintain optimal performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Pedestal Fan
      Color
      Black
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      Plastic
      Min. sound level
      38 dB (A)
      Max. sound level
      43 dB (A)

    • Performance

      Fan airflow
      3330 m3/h

    • Usability

      Aroma diffuser
      Yes
      Speed settings
      3
      Timer
      Yes (1-12h)
      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Oscillation
      80°
      Vertical Tilt
      30°
      Remote control
      3330 m3/h

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Head diameter
      45cm
      Product Length
      45cm
      Product Width
      43cm
      Product Height
      131cm
      Product Weight
      6.63 kg
      Package Length
      61cm
      Package Width
      26.3cm
      Package Height
      50.5cm
      Package Weight
      9.3kg

    • Energy Efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      0.5W
      Voltage
      220V
      Frequency
      50 Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • (1) No essential oils included with the purchase of this product.
